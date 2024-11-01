Brock Faber News: Lights lamp in win

Faber scored a goal and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Faber is starting to find a groove on offense with two goals and an assist during a three-game point streak. The 22-year-old defenseman doesn't have a multi-point effort yet, but he's been a fairly steady contributor across multiple categories. He's at two goals, four assists, 12 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 10 appearances. That's a scoring pace roughly in line with what he did last year as a rookie (47 points in 82 regular-season outings).