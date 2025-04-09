NHL DFS
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, April 9

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
Published on April 9, 2025
This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Nikita Kucherov Over 0.5 Points vs. Toronto - 7:00 p.m. ET 

Admittedly, I was hoping that PrizePicks would offer a 1.5 points prop on the board, as I think two points is almost a lock for Kucherov in this one. He has five multi-point performances in his previous seven outings, and Toronto comes into this matchup on the second half of a back-to-back after losing to Florida on Tuesday. We will stick with the Goblin play here at over 0.5 points, but you could consider the Demon play at over 2.5 points. 

Marc-Andre Fleury Over 22.5 Saves vs. San Jose - 8:00 p.m. ET

Over Fleury's 23 outings this season, he has hit this over in 16 of those contests, which includes his previous matchup with San Jose in which he made 24 of 26 saves. He's also hit that over in four of his last five outings. The only concern here is whether the Sharks can generate enough shots to get the Flower over the line. 

Brock Faber Over 1.5 Shots vs. San Jose - 8:00 p.m. ET

Faber has registered two or more shots in each of his last seven contests and will now be facing a Sharks squad that is allowing the second-most shots per game this season at 31.6. Again, if you want the higher payout, I don't hate looking at the Demon play here at over 2.5 shots, which Faber has hit in three of his last four contests. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
