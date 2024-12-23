Fantasy Hockey
Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber News: Tickles twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Faber scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Faber gave the Wild their first lead of the game at 2:43 of the third period. He'd gone 14 contests without a goal, picking up six assists and 16 shots on net in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman remains a key part of the Wild's defense in a top-pairing role. He's had decent offense with four goals, 18 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 35 appearances. Faber's added 46 blocked shots, 14 hits and nine PIM, so he shouldn't be counted on for big numbers in the physical categories.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
