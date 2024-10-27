Brock Nelson News: Nets goal in Saturday's loss

Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Nelson has three points over his last two games. The 33-year-old center continues to play on the second line, offering a bit of depth scoring for the Islanders. He has six points, 28 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances. Nelson is shooting 14.3 percent early on, which is in line with his efficiency in topping the 30-goal mark in each of the last three years, so this appears to be a pretty stable start to the campaign.