Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust Injury: Cleared for contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Rust (lower body) was a full practice participant Wednesday and could return during the Penguins' road trip, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Rust is traveling with the team on its three-game road trip but wasn't in action versus the Islanders on Tuesday. He'll have two more opportunities to suit up as the Pens face the Hurricanes and Capitals on Thursday and Friday, respectively. If Rust does rejoin the lineup, it figures to be in a top-six role and could spur head coach Mike Sullivan into breaking up Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin from the top line.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
