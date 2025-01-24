Bryan Rust Injury: Considered day-to-day

Rust (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Friday.

Rust exited Thursday's 5-1 loss to Anaheim due to his injury. He has 19 goals and 38 points over 43 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Saturday versus Seattle, then Anthony Beauvillier might shift into the top six. Blake Lizotte's (illness) status for Saturday's game is also unclear, but if Lizotte and Rust are both unavailable, then that would leave Pittsburgh with just 11 healthy forwards, so the Penguins might call a player up from the minors.