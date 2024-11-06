Cale Makar Injury: Doing fine, might play Thursday
Makar (undisclosed) is feeling okay and might be able to play Thursday versus Winnipeg, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post on Wednesday.
That has to come as a huge relief for the Avalanche, who haven't otherwise gotten much in the way of encouraging news on the injury front this season. Makar is a vital part of the Avalanche's blue line, and he's been one of the league's top players, providing five goals and 23 points through 13 outings in 2042-25. He registered two assists before exiting Tuesday's game due to the injury, so his season-opening point streak is still intact.
