Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar Injury: Unavailable vs. United States

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 4:49pm

Makar (illness) will miss Saturday's 4 Nations Face-Off game against the United States, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Makar recorded two shots and three blocks in a team-high 28:06 of ice time in Canada's 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden on Wednesday. As a result of Makar's absence, Thomas Harley will draw into the lineup. The 26-year-old Makar's next chance to play for Canada will come Monday versus Finland.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
