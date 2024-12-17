Cale Makar News: Credited with assist Monday

Makar delivered an assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Makar participated in the build-up of the team's lone goal, courtesy of Valeri Nichushkin with 46 seconds left in the third period, meaning the defenseman has cracked the scoresheet in three of Colorado's last four games. Even though Makar hasn't scored since lightning the lamp in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Dec. 7, he remains productive on offense. He's up to 29 assists and 38 total points across 33 games in 2024-25, leading all defensemen in the NHL in that category.