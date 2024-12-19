Cale Makar News: Helps out twice on power play

Makar notched a pair of power-play assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Makar has a goal and seven assists over nine outings in December, with just two of those being multi-point efforts this month. The 26-year-old defenseman had a hand in tallies by Valeri Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen. Makar is up to 40 points (17 on the power play), 100 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating over 34 appearances. He may not match last year's 90-point effort, but he should be among the top-scoring blueliners all season.