Cale Makar News: On another level

Makar recorded two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Makar registered an even-strength helper on Joel Kiviranta's second-period tally before assisting on Nathan MacKinnon's power-play goal in the same frame. In addition, Makar compiled three shots, three blocks and a plus-1 rating in a team-high 23:24 of ice time. The star blueliner extended his season-opening point streak to seven after Tuesday's two-point performance. Makar leads the league with 14 points (two goals) through seven games.