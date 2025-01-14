Cale Makar News: Produces assist Tuesday

Makar registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Makar helped out on Parker Kelly's opening goal in the first period. This game wasn't all good for Makar -- he mishandled a pass that led to Sam Carrick tying the game on a shorthanded breakaway later in the opening frame. Makar has four points over seven outings in January, but his helper Tuesday snapped a season-worst four-game slump. He has a total of 50 points, which ranks him tied for first with the Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski. Makar has 20 power-play points, 134 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-13 rating over 45 appearances.