Cale Makar News: Scores twice Thursday

Makar scored two goals in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres. He also had five shots, one hit, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

Makar didn't find the back of the net in his last two games, but he bounced back in this one with a huge offensive output. That shouldn't be a surprise, however, as the 26-year-old is one of the most productive blueliners in the league -- and a strong candidate to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy. Makar is up to 48 points across 39 games this season, tallying 13 goals and 35 assists. He has 19 power-play points and three game-winning goals among his output.