Cale Makar News: Sixth fastest defender to 100 goals

Makar scored two goals in a 6-3 win over Dallas on Saturday.

The snipes included his 100th goal, and it came in his 362nd game. Makar is the sixth-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone. Georges Boucher (223), Bobby Orr (299), Paul Coffey (300), Ray Bourque (329) and Denis Potvin (348) were the five fastest. On another note, Makar took a hard wrist shot off the inside of his left ankle during the game, and while he seemed to shake it off, he is likely to have some lingering issues. There's no padding where he took that shot.