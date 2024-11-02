Cale Makar News: Takes point streak up to 12 games

Makar scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Makar opened the scoring at 2:54 of the second period and helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's tally in the third. This was Makar's second multi-point effort in a row and his seventh in 12 contests this season. The superstar defenseman still hasn't been held off the scoresheet, compiling five goals, 16 helpers, 35 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-8 rating. He's earned 10 of his 21 points on the power play, with both of those figures good for a share of the league lead in each category.