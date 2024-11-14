Calvin Pickard News: Grabs overtime win

Pickard turned aside 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Pickard stepped in for a spot start and performed well, though the Predators' fourth line was able to generate both goals. The 32-year-old netminder has won four of his last five outings while offering stability in the backup role behind Stuart Skinner. Pickard is 4-2-0 with a 2.49 GAA and an .890 save percentage over seven appearances this season. It'll likely be Skinner between the pipes in Toronto on Saturday, but Pickard should start either Monday in Montreal or Tuesday in Ottawa.