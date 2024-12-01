Cam Atkinson News: Tallies on power play in loss

Atkinson scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Lightning are down three wingers, as Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) joined Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed) and Nick Paul (undisclosed) in the trainer's room Saturday. That's left head coach Jon Cooper no choice but to play Atkinson -- he was in the lineup for the fourth time in nine games Saturday. He's scored twice in that span, and he now has three points, 20 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 15 appearances this season. Atkinson's not receiving enough playing time to be considered in fantasy at this time.