Cam Fowler News: Logs helper in victory

Fowler posted an assist and went plus-1 in 25:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Fowler threw a shot on net from the point that was eventually buried by Colton Parayko to open the scoring early in the first period. Fowler hasn't been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games since his first two outings with the Blues. The change of scenery seems to have done wonders for the smooth-skating blueliner, as he's compiled four goals, 11 points and a plus-5 rating through 15 appearances with St. Louis. Fowler didn't find the back of the net over 17 games with Anaheim. The 33-year-old should be rostered in all formats -- he's skating alongside Colton Parayko on the top pairing in addition to quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit.