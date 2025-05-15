NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We might see the conclusion of two second-round series tonight. Carolina has a chance to eliminate the home team Capitals in Game 5, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Winnipeg would similarly be eliminated at home if the Jets fail to win their Game 5 against Dallas in a matchup starting at 9:30.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina is regarded as a heavy favorite Thursday based on its -170 moneyline odds, per FanDuel. However, Dallas isn't favored to win its series tonight. Instead, the Jets have narrowly better odds (-125) to force a Game 6. Both games have an Over/Under of 5.5.

GOALIE

Frederik Andersen, CAR at WAS ($7,700): I agree that the Hurricanes are likely to close out the series, and Andersen is a significant part of the reason why. He's been fantastic in the 2025 playoffs, posting a 6-2 record, 1.41 GAA and .935 save percentage across eight appearances. That success includes four outings against Washington in which he's stopped 71 of 76 shots (.934 save percentage).

VALUE PLAYS

Taylor Hall, CAR at WAS ($5,100): Hall hasn't been a consistent offensive force in this year's playoffs, but he's averaged out to be solid with two goals and six points in nine appearances. More importantly for tonight's action, Hall has been heating up by providing a goal and three points across his past two outings.

Nino Niederreiter, WPG vs. DAL ($4,800): Niederreiter has been a solid secondary scorer for the Jets lately, supplying four goals and six points over his last seven outings. If Winnipeg is going to extend this series, it will probably be with help from members of the supporting cast, like Niederreiter.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars at Jets

Roope Hintz (C - $6,700), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,700), Mikael Granlund (W - $5,700)

One of the best arguments against seeing the Jets as even modest favorites tonight is this line. Rantanen has been an explosive force lately, supplying an outstanding nine goals and 18 points over his past seven appearances, making him easy to recommend at his price point. However, he's not the only potential hero of this trio. Granlund led the way Tuesday with a hat trick, giving him five points across his past two outings.

Hintz has been comparatively quiet recently, supplying a goal and three points over his last five outings, but he's still a high-end forward coming off a 67-point regular season, so Hintz is always a threat to have a big game. In short, this is a unit that should continue to create problems for the Jets.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL at WPG ($6,000): Harley has three goals and nine points across 11 playoff outings this year. That's good for third place in the postseason scoring race among defensemen, behind just Cam Fowler and Evan Bouchard. Harley has also been held off the scoresheet only once across his past five games, totaling a goal and five points over that span.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at WAS ($5,300): Gostisbehere is on a three-game scoring streak (two goals, one assist) going into Thursday's action. He's up to three goals and seven points across nine playoff appearances this year, including five points with the man advantage.

