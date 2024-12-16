Cam Talbot Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Talbot (lower body) will not be an option to face the Flyers on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot has played in just one of the Wings' last six contests while dealing with a lingering injury. With a back-to-back on the schedule versus Montreal on Friday and Saturday, Detroit will hope to get the 37-year-old backstop in the lineup for one of those two contests. Over his last seven appearances, Talbot has managed just one victory, posting a 1-4-1 record and 3.13 GAA.