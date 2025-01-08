Fantasy Hockey
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Collects OT win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Talbot stopped 21 of 23 shots after replacing Alex Lyon (upper body) to begin the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Talbot looked a little shaky after entering the game, conceding both his goals in the second frame, but he shut the door down the stretch. It's not clear how long Lyon might be sidelined, but Talbot will likely handle No. 1 duties while he's unavailable, with Ville Husso the top candidate to be brought up from AHL Grand Rapids for depth. The 37-year-old Talbot is 8-9-2 in 21 appearances this season with a 3.03 GAA and .903 save percentage.

