Cam Talbot News: Loses to former team

Talbot stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot gave up more than two goals for the first time in five games, and it resulted in his second loss in that span. His former team appeared to have his number, scoring twice in quick succession in the first period and adding another goal in early in the third. Talbot is now 5-3-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 10 appearances (nine starts) this season. The Red Wings wrap up their California road trip Monday in San Jose.