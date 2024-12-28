Cam Talbot News: Pulled in Friday's defeat

Talbot allowed five goals on 21 shots before being replaced in goal by Alex Lyon in the third period of Friday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Talbot allowed four goals at even strength and one on the man advantage. The veteran netminder has lost four consecutive outings, allowing at least three goals in three of those contests. The 37-year-old is struggling like the rest of his teammates -- Friday was the first game with Todd McLellan as head coach after Detroit parted ways with Derek Lalonde on Thursday. Perhaps that switch sparks a change in Motor City going forward. Talbot has a 6-9-2 record, .906 save percentage and 2.98 GAA through 19 appearances.