Cam Talbot News: Pulled in loss to Tampa Bay

Talbot allowed five goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon for the start of the third period in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Talbot surrendered three goals at even strength and two on the power play through 40 minutes of game action before ceding the net to Alex Lyon. Talbot was blitzed for three markers in the opening four minutes of the second period, effectively putting the contest out of reach on a night in which Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 39 shots on net. This was the 37-year-old Talbot's first loss through six outings in January. Overall, the Ontario native has a 11-10-2 record, .901 save percentage and 3.07 GAA through 25 appearances in 2024-25.