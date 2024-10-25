Cam Talbot News: Solid in net Thursday

Talbot made 37 saves on 40 shots en route to a 5-3 win over New Jersey on Thursday.

For the second time in his last three appearances, Talbot has picked up a win while facing at least 40 shots. The 37-year-old bounced back from his last appearance in which he allowed five goals on 19 shots to the Rangers on Oct. 17. The Red Wings seem to be limiting Talbot's workload early on -- the Ontario native went seven days between his last two starts. The veteran netminder is up to a 2-1-0 record, .913 save percentage and 3.21 GAA across four outings.