Cam Talbot News: Stacking up wins in January

Talbot made 31 saves on 33 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Talbot was never in much danger of losing Sunday, as the Red Wings scored 3:22 into the game and led 6-1 after the second period. The veteran netminder lost his last four games in December, but he's opened the new calendar year with a 4-0-0 record while turning aside 85 of 96 shots in that span. Todd McLellan replacing Derek Lalonde has done wonders for Motor City -- the Red Wings are currently riding a seven-game winning streak. Talbot improved to 10-9-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA through 23 appearances this season. Alex Lyon is dealing with an upper-body injury, so Talbot could draw the start again in Tuesday's home matchup versus the Sharks.