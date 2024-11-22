Cam Talbot News: Starting Saturday

Talbot will defend the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Talbot has struggled slightly in his last two games, allowing eight goals on 74 shots (.894 save percentage). The 37-year-old netminder is 5-3-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 11 appearances in 2024-25. The Bruins are the second-lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging a paltry 2.33 goals per game.