Cam York Injury: Expected to return Saturday

York (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup versus Chicago on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

York has missed the last 13 games after he was hit into the boards in the third period Oct. 24 against the Capitals. The 23-year-old blueliner has two goals and an assist in seven appearances this season. York had a breakout campaign in 2023-24, tallying 10 goals and adding 20 assists over 82 regular-season games.