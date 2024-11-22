Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cam York headshot

Cam York Injury: Expected to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 10:19am

York (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup versus Chicago on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

York has missed the last 13 games after he was hit into the boards in the third period Oct. 24 against the Capitals. The 23-year-old blueliner has two goals and an assist in seven appearances this season. York had a breakout campaign in 2023-24, tallying 10 goals and adding 20 assists over 82 regular-season games.

Cam York
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now