Cameron Schmidt News: Stolen by Dallas in Round 3

Schmidt was the 94th overall pick by Dallas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Schmidt had a first-round grade from multiple talent evaluators, making him a great get in this spot. One of the most naturally gifted finishers in the WHL, Schmidt closed this past season with 40 goals and 78 points in 61 games for Vancouver. He can really skate and has an excellent shot. So why did he drop to this point in the draft? Well, Schmidt checks in at about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. You have to be exceptionally talented to produce in the NHL at that size. There's probably an 80 percent chance it doesn't work out, but if it does, Schmidt has the skill set to be a perennial 25-goal scorer for Dallas at some point down the road.