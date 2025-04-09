Carl Grundstrom News: Ends goal drought

Grundstrom scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out seven hits in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Grundstrom hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in eight contests, and this was his first goal since Jan. 30 against the Kraken. The 27-year-old winger has been a fourth-liner when he's in the lineup this season, though that has been on a part-time basis. He's contributed just three goals, nine points, 84 shots on net, 161 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-19 rating across 52 appearances.