NHL Futures: NHL Point Totals Analysis 2024-25

NHL Futures Bets: 2024-25 NHL Point Totals Wagers

The 2024-25 National Hockey League season is rapidly approaching, and it's time to start looking at some point total futures. We've had a lot of player movement in the offseason, and even franchise movement, with the Arizona Coyotes relocating to become the Utah Hockey Club.

We've sifted through the player personnel and movement, past performances and coaching staff changes to give you a better idea of which teams to ride hard in the upcoming season, and those to fade.

If you're an NHL point total bettor, use this as a guide to make some nice money in the upcoming season. Remember, when betting season futures, you're tying that money up until the spring, so shop around, choose wisely, and make it count!

Columbus Blue Jackets Point Totals (67.5 at FanDuel)

It stinks to start this column off on a somber note. And, it's never great to take advantage of a horrific situation. But Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau passed away, along with his brother, in the offseason in New Jersey, killed by a drunk driver. By now, you know the awful story.

The Columbus organization was touched by tragedy for the second time in three years after losing goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks in July 2021.

While the Kivlenieks thing was a terrible situation, he wasn't the face of the franchise. Gaudreau surprisingly chose Columbus in free agency in the summer of 2022, as the organization surprisingly landed one of the biggest stars in the game.

Gaudreau, fittingly, scored a goal in his final game against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16, and it stood up as the game-winning goal.

Sean Monahan signed with Columbus this summer, hoping for the chance to skate with his buddy from their days in Calgary. The Blue Jackets will be playing with heavy hearts, as they look to move on. It is going to be extremely difficult, however. This Columbus team had the worst point total in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24, posting just 66 points, and now it is playing without its biggest star.

It is hard to figure out how Columbus will total more points in 2024-25 after such an awful offseason.

Blue Jackets Point Total Best Bet

UNDER 67.5 POINTS (-113 at FanDuel)

New Jersey Devils Point Totals (101.5 at FanDuel)

The New Jersey Devils struggled last season, going just 38-39-5 in the regular season, amassing a paltry 81 points, well below the projected 105.5 point total at most shops. That was a massive disappointment after going 52-22-8 in the 2022-23 season, good for 112 points.

The Devils made some big-time moves in the offseason, as they look to shore up the team's shortcomings. It starts at the top, as the team brought in former Maple Leafs bench boss Sheldon Keefe to be the head coach, while inking Jeremy Colliton to be the associate head coach, giving the team a new identity.

But, the splash moves are what we'll see on the ice. They raided two key pieces from the Metropolitan Division rival Carolina Hurricanes, signing free agents Stefan Noesen and Brett Pesce. Tomas Tatar was brought in on a one-year deal, too, his second stint with the organization. In addition, Jacob Markstrom was added to add depth and stability to the crease with presumed backup Jake Allen and/or Keith Kinkaid.

Brenden Dillon also shores up the defense, and that could be a significant move if Luke Hughes isn't quite ready to begin the season due to what is believed to be an arm injury suffered during offseason training.

This team isn't going to be underwhelming again. Keefe gets the most out of his players and staff, at least during the regular season, and the moves made by the team will get them well into triple digits in points.

Devils Point Total Best Bet

OVER 101.5 POINTS (-111 at FanDuel)

San Jose Sharks Point Totals (64.5 at FanDuel)

Call me crazy, but I don't think the San Jose Sharks are going to be a laughingstock like the books and some talking heads believe. I really, really like their offseason moves, as this organization appears to be trending in the right direction.

First off, the organization drafted Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He'll be the face of the franchise for years to come.

Secondly, the team went out and acquired the best goaltender prospect in the entire NHL, Yaroslav Askarov for a rather small price tag. The team added veteran leadership with Cody Ceci, Ty Dellandrea, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Lankinen, too, as well as bringing back fan favorite Barclay Goodrow for a second tour with the organization.

Are the players added going to transform San Jose from the worst team in the NHL, with 47 points, to a Stanley Cup contender? No, of course not. But, this team is going in the right direction, and it should be much, much more competitive on a nightly basis.

Sharks Point Total Best Bet