Carl Grundstrom

Carl Grundstrom News: Grabs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Grundstrom provided an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Grundstrom ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 27-year-old has also been scratched four times since his previous point Feb. 8 versus the Stars, and it's likely Grundstrom's playing time could drop once Noah Gregor (not injury related) is able to get in the lineup. For the season, Grundstrom has eight points, 61 shots on net, 134 hits and a minus-13 rating over 43 appearances in a bottom-six role.

