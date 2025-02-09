Carl Grundstrom News: Nabs apple Saturday

Grundstrom notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Grundstrom has two points, 13 shots on net and 16 hits over his last four games. The 27-year-old forward continues to fill a fourth-line role, which is unlikely to lead to sustained offense in the long run. He's at seven points, 56 shots on net, 120 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 38 outings this season.