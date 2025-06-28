Carter Amico News: Defender latest to join Philly

Amico was the 38th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A knee injury wrecked Amico's draft season, limiting him to just 17 games with the US NTDP. He posted five assists and 14 PIM. A hulking 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, the right-shot rearguard has decent speed. It's easy to envision Amico having gone much higher than this if he was able to make it through the year in one piece. As is, he seems likely to spend the 2025-26 campaign trying to regain his past form before heading off to Boston University in the fall of 2026.