Carter Bear News: Selected 13th overall at draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Bear was the 13th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Bear is a buzzsaw winger whose draft season came to an abrupt halt in March when he suffered a lacerated Achilles. And while those injuries are notoriously long rehabs, Bear is young and should have no issues bouncing back. His offense exploded in 2024-25 with a whopping 40 goals (82 points) in just 56 games. He goes through people to get to the net, even as an undersized player. Bear will be a taller Brendan Gallagher-type -- an irritating 60-point, top-six winger who can and will play in all situations. And be a fan fave in Detroit.

