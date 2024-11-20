Carter Verhaeghe News: Notches power-play helper

Verhaeghe recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Verhaeghe snapped a three-game slump with a helper on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the third period. While he's filled a top-six role regularly this season, Verhaeghe has been a little cooler on offense than usual. He has 13 points (five on the power play), 69 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 19 appearances. There's reason for optimism though -- he's shooting just 5.8 percent so far, and he's never finished a full season lower than the 13.8 percent mark he had in a 34-goal, 72-point regular season in 2023-24.