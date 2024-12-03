Fantasy Hockey
Casey Cizikas Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Cizikas (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Montreal, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

After participating in Tuesday's practice, Cizikas was absent from Monday's morning skate. Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) will also be a game-time call versus the Canadiens, but he is seemingly on the more probable side of playing following a two-game absence. If Cizikas sits out Tuesday's game, Pierre Engvall may play, or the Islanders could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

