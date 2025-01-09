Fantasy Hockey
Casey Cizikas

Casey Cizikas News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Cizikas scored an empty-net goal and added four hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Cizikas has three goals over his last six games after a stretch of no points in 23 contests. The Islanders have dealt with a couple of injuries up front, and Cizikas is likely to play on the wing at least as long as Hudson Fasching (upper body) and Simon Holmstrom (upper body) are out. Cizikas has just four goals, one assist, 36 shots on net, 91 hits and 29 blocked shots over 41 appearances, so he's unlikely to be under consideration for most fantasy managers.

Casey Cizikas
New York Islanders
