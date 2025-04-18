Casey Cizikas News: Nabs helper in loss

Cizikas logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Cizikas recorded five points over the final 12 games of the season to salvage some scoring late in the year. He finished with 17 points in 82 games, his lowest output in the last three seasons. He also had a minus-13 rating, 97 shots on net, 51 PIM, 202 hits and 66 blocked shots while playing in a bottom-six role. Cizikas is under contract for two more years, so expect more of the same from the defensive center in 2025-26.