Casey Mittelstadt News: Distributes three assists in win

Mittelstadt notched three assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Mittelstadt has a goal and six helpers over his last three games. The 25-year-old center set up the Avalanche's first three goals in this contest as he continues to thrive in a second-line role. For the season, he's up to five goals, seven assists, 22 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over nine contests. He had just 10 points over 18 regular-season outings with the Avalanche following his trade from Buffalo back in March -- it appears he has benefited from a full training camp with the team.