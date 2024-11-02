Casey Mittelstadt News: Manages power-play helper

Mittelstadt provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Mittelstadt had a four-game point streak end Wednesday, but he got back on the scoresheet in this contest. The 25-year-old has been productive in a second-line role and on the first power-play unit this season, earning 14 points (six with the man advantage) through 12 games. Mittelstadt has added 32 shots on net and a minus-8 rating, with the latter mark a product of the Avalanche's overall struggles early in the campaign.