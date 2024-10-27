Cayden Primeau News: Holds on for win

Primeau stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

The Canadiens led 4-1 for much of the third period, but the Flyers scored twice late in the frame to make things interesting. Primeau was able to hold the fort, earning his first win in four appearances this season. He's allowed a total of 15 goals on 126 shots while going 1-1-1. Sam Montembeault has handled the starting duties for the Canadiens, and that's likely to continue with Primeau doing little to make a case for more playing time. Montreal doesn't have a back-to-back over the next week.