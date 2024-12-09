NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, December 9

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Dec. 9

The National Hockey League has three games on the scheduled for Monday night, and all three games have a puck drop of 7:30 p.m. ET or earlier, including one Original Six matchup. It's a short and sweet slate, but we have plenty of parlay possibilities. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres

The Red Wings (10-13-4) and the Sabres (11-13-3) meet at KeyBank Center. The puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Detroit heads into this one going 0-3-2 in the past five games, including a pair of disappointing 2-1 setbacks in the past two outings. Ville Husso allowed just two goals on 25 shots in a 2-1 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche last time out Saturday. Lucas Raymond scored a goal late in the second period for the only offensive support. In the prior game, Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal for the only help.

The Sabres head into the game just 0-4-2 in the past six games, so something's gotta give. They're also having issues scoring goals, totaling 11 goals in the six-game span, or 1.8 goals per game (GPG), including two shutout losses.

Since Dec. 5, 2023, Detroit has won four of the past six meetings, but three of the wins are at home. Since Oct. 31, 2022, the Red Wings are just 1-4-0, with the Sabres outscoring them 29-16. The Over has cashed in five straight meetings in Buffalo, too.

We'll back the home side straight up, and let's roll with the Over and hope the offenses break out against each other.

Sabres ML (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers

The Blackhawks (8-17-2) and Rangers (14-11-1) meet in an Original Six matchup at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Rangers are looking to bounce back after a 7-5 matinee loss against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Jonathan Quick started, after posting a 2-0 shutout in Seattle earlier in the season. He obviously couldn't replicate those results, as he was trampled for six goals on 21 shots.

New York's offense wasn't a problem, as Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, K'Andre Miller, Reilly Smith and Vincent Trocheck each lit the lamp, while Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin chipped in with two assists.

It's a tough turnaround for New York, but at least it didn't have to travel. The Rangers have played just one game on no rest this season, winning 4-3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 30.

The good news is that Igor Shesterkin (9-9-1, 2.99 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO) is scheduled to start, and the Blackhawks are expected to counter with Arvid Soderblom (1-6-1, 2.60 GAA, .915 SV%).

New York has won seven of the past eight in the series, while the Over is 4-1 in the past five meetings, and 6-2 in the eight-game span since Jan. 17, 2019.

Let's back the Rangers on the puckline while going high on the total.

Rangers PL (-1.5, +105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-142 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Anaheim Ducks at Montreal Canadiens

The Ducks (10-12-3) and the Canadiens (10-14-3) meet at Bell Centre, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

The Habs swept the season series in 2023-24, outscoring the Ducks 9-3. That includes a 5-0 victory Feb. 13 behind Cayden Primeau as slight favorites. Anaheim had swept the previous two seasons' series.

The Ducks enter this game at a 2-4-1 clip, and they have scored exactly one goal in each of the past three regulation losses. The Under is on an extended run, going 16-7-2 in 25 games this season. Anaheim ranks 30th in the NHL with just 2.4 goals per game, while the power play is also 30th at 15.1 percent. The Ducks are allowed 3.0 GPG and the penalty kill is 75.4 percent.

For the Canadiens, they're a respectable 5-4-1 in the past 10 games, scoring at least two goals in each of those outings. The Habs have allowed just five total goals in the past three games, too.

The Canadiens are a solid play straight up as moderate favorites, and going Under is the way to go.

Canadiens ML (-145 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-115 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

6-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+3377 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (-146) vs. Red Wings

Over 6.5 (+110) - Sabres vs. Red Wings

Rangers PL (-1.5, +100) vs. Blackhawks

Over 5.5 (-142) - Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Canadiens ML (-146) vs. Ducks

Under 5.5 (+112) - Canadiens vs. Ducks

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+658 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (+110) - Sabres vs. Red Wings

Over 5.5 (-142) - Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Under 5.5 (+112) - Canadiens vs. Ducks

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+467 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (-146) vs. Red Wings

Rangers PL (-1.5, +100) vs. Blackhawks

Canadiens ML (-146) vs. Ducks

2-Leg NHL Best Same-Game Parlay (+192 at FanDuel Sportsbook)