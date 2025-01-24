Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson Injury: Game-time call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 12:28pm

Stephenson (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday versus Pittsburgh, per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network on Friday.

Stephenson left Thursday's 3-0 loss to Washington because of the injury, but he skated on his own Friday. The 30-year-old has eight goals and 33 points over 48 appearances in 2024-25. Jared McCann (undisclosed) and Ryker Evans (undisclosed) are also expected to be game-time decisions, making it difficult to project the Kraken's lineup. It wouldn't be surprising if Seattle called up reinforcements from the minors before the start of Saturday's clash.

