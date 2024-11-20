Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson News: Distributes three helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Stephenson recorded three assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

The Kraken's second line carried the scoring, with Stephenson's three assists leading the way. He set up goals by Daniel Sprong and Brandon Montour before drawing a secondary helper on Yanni Gourde's empty-netter. This was the third time Stephenson has earned multiple assists in a game. He's settled into a playmaking role, though he's assembled just one point streak this season. The 30-year-old center has a goal, 12 helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 20 outings, and fantasy managers likely want to see more consistency on a game-to-game basis.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now