Chandler Stephenson News: Draws power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Stephenson managed a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Stephenson helped out on Oliver Bjorkstrand's tally in the first period. The 30-year-old Stephenson has gotten on the scoresheet in three of his last seven outings, accumulating a goal and six helpers (three on the power play) in that span. For the season, the center is up to 17 points (nine on the power play), 24 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 26 appearances. Stephenson's extreme pass-first tendencies hurt his fantasy value a bit, but he could have a career year with the man advantage anyway.

