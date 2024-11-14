Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson News: Notches power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Stephenson posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stephenson has six assists over his last eight games, and five of those helpers have come with the man advantage. That's not bad production, but he's not generating many chances for himself or offering consistent even-strength offense yet. The 30-year-old center is up to 10 points (six on the power play), 16 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 17 outings this season while playing in a top-six role.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
