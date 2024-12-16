Charlie Lindgren News: Between pipes Monday
Lindgren will tend the twine on the road versus Dallas on Monday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.
Lindgren will take the first game of the Capitals' back-to-back, which means fantasy managers can expect to see Logan Thompson manning the crease on the road versus Chicago on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Lindgren is riding a four-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 2.73 GAA and .899 save percentage. At this point, with both backstops playing well, there is no reason to expect the team to deviate from its every-other game approach to dividing the workload between the pipes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now