Charlie Lindgren News: Earns shutout in return to action

Lindgren posted a 22-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

This was Lindgren's first game action since Jan. 10 versus the Canadiens. The 31-year-old had lost his previous four results (0-2-2), but he snapped that skid with his first shutout of the season. His upper-body injury gave Logan Thompson a chance to gain some momentum between the pipes, so it's possible Lindgren may not see the steady 50-50 split of playing time there was prior to his absence. Lindgren is 10-8-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 21 outings. The Capitals continue their road trip in Vancouver on Saturday.