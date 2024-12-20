Charlie Lindgren News: Wins goaltender duel Friday

Lindgren turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over Carolina.

Lindgren collected his seventh win in his last nine appearances Friday. He almost registered his first shutout of the season in the victory, but Seth Jarvis got Carolina on the board at 10:22 of the third period. The 31-year-old has been spectacular in December, posting a 3-1-0 record, .942 save percentage and 1.50 GAA through four appearances. The Minnesota native has allowed exactly one goal in three of those four contests. Lindgren is up to a 10-6-0 record, 2.59 GAA and .905 save percentage through 16 appearances.